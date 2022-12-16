DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team took a second look at Schlarman Academy on Friday, this time in an Vermilion Valley Conference game.
The Hilltoppers fought hard and was only down 32-24 at halftime, before the Blue Devils powered ahead in the second half and went on to win 63-46.
Isiah Tidwell had 16 points for BHRA, while Ayden Ingram had 13, Micah Stanford had 12 and Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each added 11.
Keison Peoples led the Hilltoppers with 16, while C.L. Dye had 15 and Jerrius Atkinson had 13.
The Blue Devils will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Schlarman Academy 46
BHRA (63) — Micah Stanford 5 1-1 12, Ayden INgram 5 2-2 13, Hayden Ruce 3 2-4 11, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 5 0-0 11, Isiah Tidwell 8 0-0 16, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-7 63.
Schlarman (46) — Jerry Reed 1 0-1 2, Keison Peoples 7 0-0 16, Jerrius Atkinson 5 3-7 13, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, CL Dye 6 2-2 15, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Jamerrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-10 46.
BHRA;23;9;18;13;—;63
Schlarman;14;10;14;8;— ;46
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Rice 3, Meidel, Ingram, Stanford); Schlarman 3 (Peoples 2, Dye). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Schlarman 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.