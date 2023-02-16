MILFORD — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team lost its last regular season game on Friday with a 88-33 loss to Milford on Thursday.
Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 27 points, while Drake Potter had 13, Gavin Schunke had 12 points, Carson Shields had 10 and Caleb Clutteur added nine points.
Cole Bailey had seven points for the Trojans, while Kollin Asbury had six points and Aidyn Deck added five points.
The Trojans will start action in an IHSA Class 1A regional on Saturday against Schlarman Academy.
At Milford
Milford 88, Armstrong-Potomac 33
A-P (33) — Nathan Rogers 1 0-0 3, Cole Bailey 3 0-0 7, Ryan Edwards 1 0-0 2, Kollin Asbury 3 0-2 6, Seth Johnson 1 0-0 2, Luke Townsend 1 0-0 3, Aidyn Deck 1 2-2 5, Cain Buhr 1 0-0 3, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, JT Frerichs 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 2-5 23
Milford (88) — Caleb Cluttuer 4 1-1 9, Sawyer Laffoon 1 4-4 7, Beau Wright 0 0-0 0, Carson Shields 5 0-0 10, Gavin Schunke 6 0-0 12, RJ Mann 1 0-0 2, Drake Piotter 4 2-2 13, Payton Harwood 3 0-0 8, Adin Portwood 9 5-6 27, Gage Vogel 0 0-0 0, Tevon Longest 1 0-1 2. Totals: 34 12-14 88.
A-P;11;24;3;15;—;33
Milford;23;27;24;14;— ;88
3-point field goals — A-P 5 (Rogers, Bailey, Townsend, Deck, Buhr); Milford 8 (Portwood 4, Harwood 2, Potter, Laffoon). Total fouls — A-P 11, Milford 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
