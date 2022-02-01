ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball hosted Watseka on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Trojans found themselves down 25-9 at the end of the first quarter and they ended up losing to the Warriors 78-57.
Kollin Asbury and Luke Johnson each had 15 for Armstrong-Potomac, while Seth Gordon had 14, Cain Buhr had seven and Evan Schluter added six.
The Trojans are scheduled to play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Armstrong
Watseka 78, Armstrong-Potomac 57
Watseka (78) — Hagen Hoy 2 0-0 6, Braiden Walwer 8 5-5 21, Evan LaBelle 0 0-0 0, Hunter Meyer 7 0-3 14, Jordan Schroeder 8 2-2 21, Brayden Ketchum 0 0-0 0, Austin Marcier 0 -0 0, Myles Lynch 0 0-0 0, Jobey Grant 2 0-0 6, Dane Martin 3 4-4 10. Totals: 30 11-14 78.
Armstrong-Potomac (57) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Eli Kennel 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 6 2-2 15, Evan Schulter 1 4-4 6, Luke Johnson 7 1-1 15, Seth Gordon 6 2-6 14, Cain Buhr 3 0-0 7, Dawson McMasters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-13 57.
Watseka;25;14;25;24;—;78
A-P;9;14;12;22;—;57
3-point field goals — Watseka 7 (Schroeder 3, Grant 2, Hoy 2); Armstrong-Potomac 2 (Asbury, Buhr). Total fouls — Watseka 17, Armstrong-Potomac 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
