WATSEKA — Cole Bailey hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team a 51-50 win over Watseka on Tuesday.
Bailey had 13 points for the Trojans with Kollin Asbury leading all scorers with a 26, Bowen Hesterburg had six and Cain Buhr added four.
The Trojans will face Hoopeston Area on Friday.
At Watseka
Armstrong-Potomac 51, Watseka 50
A-P (51) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Cole Bailey 5 0-0 13, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 10 4-5 26, Seth Johnson 1 0-0 2, Cain Buhr 2 0-0 4, Bowen Hesterburg 2 1-2 6. Totals: 20 5-7 51.
Watseka (50) — Hagen Hoy 5 0-0 15, Quinn Starkey 3 1-4 8, James Newell 0 0-0 0, Evan LaBelle 1 2-2 4, Myles Lynch 0 2-2 2, Payton Schumburg 2 0-0 4, Dane Martin 7 3-5 17. Totals: 18 8-13 50.
A-P;16;13;15;7;—;51
Watseka;7;13;11;19;— ;50
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 6 (Bailey 3, Asbury 2, Hesterberg); Watseka 6 (Hoy 5, Starkey). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 15, Watseka 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.