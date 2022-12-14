WESTVILLE — Availability is sometimes just as important at ability.
Hoopeston Area senior Anthony Zamora is learning that valuable lesson in the first month of the high school basketball season.
On Tuesday night, Zamora missed most of the first half against the Westville Tigers because he picked up two early fouls.
But, in the second half, Zamora scored all 15 of his game-high points to lead the Cornjerkers to a 53-46 victory over the Tigers in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
“I had two stupid fouls,’’ said Zamora of his first half. “I lived through it and went hard in the second half.’’
Hoopeston Area coach Kevin Root noted that Zamora had a season-high 28 points in a season-opening win over Iroquois West, but he’s also had games where his contributions have been limited by foul problems like the first half of Tuesday’s game.
“He makes our team go,’’ Root said. “He picks up our defense. When he gets aggressive, we all get aggressive. He needs to be on the floor.’’
And when the Cornjerkers picked up their defensive intensity in the second half, things rapidly changed for the Tigers.
Westville turned the ball over eight times in the third quarter, leading directly to 11 points for Hoopeston Area, who turned its 20-18 halftime lead into a 36-23 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter was rough,’’ Westville coach Ed Barney said. “We just didn’t handle the ball well and it just puts us down too far to comeback.
“Give them credit, they converted our turnovers into points. Hoopeston did a good job of pressuring our guards, but we also had way too many unforced turnovers.’’
Some of the change for the Cornjerkers can be attributed to them changing from its zone defense into a full-court man-to-man defense.
“We have some athletes and we are just trying to learn how we play our best basketball,’’ Root said. “We got into some foul trouble in the first half, so our defense lacked a little bit because of it.’’
Zamora said that Westville was using its size advantage in the first half.
“We realized that we have more fast, quick guards so we put that to use and made it work,’’ he said.
Westville, which responded with a 23-point fourth quarter to close with 7 points, shoot 62.5 percent (5-of-8) in the first quarter but the Tigers made just three field goals on 17 attempts in the second and third quarters combined.
“After the first quarter, we didn’t get to run our offense because of the turnovers,’’ Barney said. “Those are the things that will beat you.
“We have a lot of young kids on the floor that haven’t seen a lot of varsity time. We have a lot of room and time to improve.’’
Freshman Matthew Darling had nine points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, while junior Zach Russell had a team-high 10 pints.
Joining Zamora in double figures for Hoopeston Area was Owen Root with 13 and Tristan Montez came off the bench to score 10.
Both teams will be in action Thursday night in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
“This win sets a good tone going into the Watseka tournament,’’ Zamora said. “Hopefully, we can carry it over into a few more wins this weekend.’’
