PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Armstrong-Potomac Regional
Feb. 18 games
Game 1 — Salt Fork 79, Urbana University High 31
Game 2 — Schlarman Academy 36, Armstrong-Potomac 31
Game 3 — Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Fisher 33
Game 4 — Champaign Judah Christian 71, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
Feb. 22 games
Game 5 — Salt Fork 52, Schlarman Academy 29
Game 6 — Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Champaign Judah Christian 32
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Salt Fork 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 42
Heyworth Sectional
Feb. 28 Game
Game 1 — Lexington 64, Decatur Lutheran 56
March 1 Game
Game 2 — Bloomington Cornerstone Academy vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
March 3 Game
Championship — Lexington vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A
Sectional 54
At Fountain Central
All Times EST
Feb. 28 games
Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
March 3 games
Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 6 p.m.
Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 game
Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Fountain Central (58) — Mason Larkin 0 0-0 0, Will Harmon 2 1-2 5, Huston Young 0 1-2 1, Gabe McCollum 1 0-0 3, Brayden Prickett 1 0-0 3, Aiden Owen 0 0-0 0, Koby Wolf 2 0-0 5, Issac Gayler 12 2-4 26, Owen Acton 1 1-2 3, Issac Hehmann 5 1-2 12, Kyle Slinker 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 58.
Attica (8) — Carter Helms 1 0-0 2, Gage Greeson 0 0-0 0, Dane Goris 1 0-1 3, Kyler Stamper 0 1-2 1, Greyson Skeels 0 0-0 0, Caleb Crowder 1 0-0 2, Brady Allen 0 0-0 0, Drew Mandeville 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 1-3 8.
F. Central;17;19;10;12;—;58
Attica;1;2;2;3;— ;8
3-point field goals — Fountain Central 4 (McCollum, Prickett, Wolf, Hehmann); Attica 1 (Goris). Total fouls — Fountain Central 7, Attica 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
IHSAA Class 2A
Sectional 38
At Delphi
All Times EST
Feb. 28 games
Game 1 — Clinton Prairie 42, Lafayette Central Catholic 37
Game 2 — Carroll 80, Seeger 56
March 3 games
Game 3 — Delphi Community vs. Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Covington vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 game
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
