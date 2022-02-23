Basketball logo

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All Times Central

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Saturday, Feb. 19

Game 1 — Urbana 64 Champaign Central 45

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 2 — Lincoln 53, Urbana 45

Game 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 53

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship — No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All Times Central

Tolono Regional

Saturday, Feb. 16

Game 1 — Oakwood 47, Westville 28

Game 2 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 3 — St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34

Game 4 — Tolono Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship —  No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. No. 3 Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All Times Central

Champaign St. Thomas More Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 —  St. Thomas More 70, Schlarman Academy 37

Game 2 — No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Champaign Judah Christian 60

Game 3 — Decatur Lutheran 81, Armstrong-Potomac 53

Game 4 — Salt Fork 85, Urbana University 72

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 2 —  St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31

Game 3 —  Decatur Lutheran 71, Salt Fork 58

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship — No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 4 Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament

Sectional 38

At Thorntown, Ind.

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1 — Western Boone at Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Fountain Central at Seeger, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Game 3 — Rossville vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Carroll vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A State Tournament

Sectional 54

At Attica, Ind.

All Times Eastern

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1 — Faith Christian at Attica, 6 p.m.

Game 2 — Clinton Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Game 3 — North Vermillion vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Covington vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

