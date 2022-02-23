PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All Times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Saturday, Feb. 19
Game 1 — Urbana 64 Champaign Central 45
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Game 2 — Lincoln 53, Urbana 45
Game 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 53
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship — No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All Times Central
Tolono Regional
Saturday, Feb. 16
Game 1 — Oakwood 47, Westville 28
Game 2 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Game 3 — St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34
Game 4 — Tolono Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship — No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. No. 3 Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All Times Central
Champaign St. Thomas More Regional
Saturday, Feb. 12
Game 1 — St. Thomas More 70, Schlarman Academy 37
Game 2 — No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Champaign Judah Christian 60
Game 3 — Decatur Lutheran 81, Armstrong-Potomac 53
Game 4 — Salt Fork 85, Urbana University 72
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Game 2 — St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Game 3 — Decatur Lutheran 71, Salt Fork 58
Friday, Feb. 25
Championship — No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 4 Decatur Lutheran, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament
Sectional 38
At Thorntown, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Western Boone at Clinton Prairie, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Fountain Central at Seeger, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — Rossville vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Carroll vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A State Tournament
Sectional 54
At Attica, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday, March 1
Game 1 — Faith Christian at Attica, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Clinton Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 4
Game 3 — North Vermillion vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Covington vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 5
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
