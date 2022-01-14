DANVILLE — After a year away, the Vermilion County Tournament is back for new moments for basketball teams in the county.
For some of the coaches in the area who have actually played in the tournament, they are excited for the kids who get their chance to make their impact at the David S. Palmer court.
“I think it is something that all the kids look forward to. I know there is a lot of tradition,” Salt Fork girls basketball coach Brian Russell said. “I think not only are the players looking forward to it, but also communities get interested when we play and they get excited.”
“You could tell on the kids’ faces how they responded after knowing the tournament was going to be on,” Salt Fork boys basketball coach Andrew Johnson said. “It is great for teams to try to get local bragging rights back and they are excited for it.”
Johnson played for the Storm in the early 2000’s and it was a different world then.
“The one thing that was different in school was that everyone was not in the same conference,” Johnson said. “Hoopeston and Armstrong and Rossville were not in the same conference, so it was the only chance you had to see them that year. It added a little bit of unfamiliarity over it. This is a real tournament with a lot of history and it doesn’t make or break your season, but It is something that you want to look back on one of those things all teams want to have bragging rights.”
After Covid moved the basketball season with no room for tournaments or playoffs, the coaches are happy that kids are getting their chance to play in front of county basketball fans.
“Last year was so hard, it was the quick season and everyone was trying to find out the logistics of everything with Covid,” Georgetown Ridge Farm girls basketball coach Brad Russell said. “I played in the tournament years ago and it is a fun time. You get a lot of fans that haven’t seen you play yet and with the scheduling of the games, other teams and fans stick around to watch and there are more people in the stands than on a regular school night. The atmosphere is nice on that regard and in a bigger arena and it takes time to get ready for that. The history of the tournament and the continuation of it is special.”
“I really felt bad for the seniors in basketball and cheerleading to not have that chance to play that last tournament,” Johnson said. “I am glad that we don’t have two years of not having it. We want to keep that movement forward.”
In the boys tournament, the Storm are the No. 3 seed, but with experience in tournament play with their second-place finish in the BSN Classic, Johnson hopes this can be a good start to the second part of the season.
“We had a nice year to start out with. We had some games we looked back and through we should have won but overall I am pleased with our progression,” Johnson said. “Our goal is the end of the season,. We want to make sure that we play our best at the end of the season. Basketball is a grind and there are ups and downs, so we try to make sure that we are ready to go.”
The Storm will play No. 5 seed Armstrong-Potomac today at 5:15 p.m. The No. 1 seed overall is Oakwood and the Comets will start on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against No. 6 Westville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Hoopeston Area today at 6:45 p.m. No. 4 Georgetown-Ridge Farm will face Westville at 3:45 p.m. today.
On the girls side, Salt Fork is the top seed, but will have star players like freshman Alexa Jamison and sophomores Macie Russell and Karlie Cain play in their first Tournament.
“She (Jamison) has done really good, she is doing everything that we have asked her to do,” Brian Russell said. Basically with Alexa, she is very knowledgeable on the court. She is able to put her teammates in a point to be everywhere. My juniors may have played some minutes with a team that made it to the Supersectional, so this is going to be everyone’s first go-around.
The Storm will face No. 6 seed Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday. The Buffaloes, who broke a long losing streak earlier in the season will be ready to try to finally get some wins in the tournament.
“The one thing we are continuing to talk about to just be competitive, It has been hard the last few years to be able to get to a point where it is talking about getting to the next step,” Brad Russell said. “In the past, the girls I worked with worked hard, but couldn’t get the breaks to get that W, but now that we have we are trying to be competitive day in and day out and get into a position to win more ball games.”
Today’s action will see the Buffaloes take on No. 4 seed Oakwood at 10:30 a.m., while No. 3 seed BHRA will face Westville at noon and No. 2 Armstrong-Potomac will take on No. 7 Hoopeston Area at 1:30 p.m.
