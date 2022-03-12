DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College’s Mary Miller Gym is gearing up for a major tournament next week.
Next January, the gym will host another tournament that means a lot to local basketball fans.
After years at the David S. Palmer Arena, the Vermilion County Principals made the decision early this month to move the Vermilion County Tournament to Danville Area Community College, starting with the 2023 tournament.
“The principals have been talking about it for the last 2-3 years,” Georgetown-Ridge Farm Principal Kevin Thomas said. “The time was right because the civic center had some other obligations and it wasn’t the best set up for us facility-wise currently. DACC has been talking to us and their facilities are nice and have had experience running tournaments.”
Also, with the improvements the gym has made this season, especially for next week’s NJCAA Division II National Tournament, it made things easier for the principals after a visit to DACC.
“We went out there to tour the facility and we were impressed with what we saw. They have made some great changes this year and the players will have some great locker rooms and even the officials will have a place to get ready,” Thomas said. “There is a lot of good things going on there so the principals thought it was a great idea to work with them.”
The tournament spent years at DACC before moving to the Arena and Thomas said a move back will bring a better atmosphere.
“We had some success out there before and we like the idea of a high school atmosphere and DACC likes the idea of having the kids out to their campus, so it is a win-win,” Thomas said. “We wondered about capacity, but we can make it work with capacity on our big nights. The staff out there have had experience with it and it should work out OK.”
With the move back, Thomas hopes that the tournament will move forward.
“We are excited with the partnership with them. We are looking forward to this working out and having continued success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.