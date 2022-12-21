VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The first night of the Bi-County Tournament saw each of the schools getting at least one win.
In the girls games, Covington lost to Attica 39-29, while Seeger cruised for a 40-26 win over Fountain Central with Aubry Cole scoring 17 points.
In the boys games, Fountain Central beat Seeger 49-36 with Will Harmon scoring 19 points and Issac Gayler had 12 points.
The Covington boys team beat Attica 51-7. Coye Ferguson had 17 points while Kolten Haymaker had 11 points.
Because of the coming winter storm on Thursday, the consolation and championship games were moved up. At 10 a.m. EST, Covington will play Fountain Central in the girls consolation game, while Seeger will play Attica at 11:30 a.m. for the boys consolation game.
Seeger will play Attica in the girls championship game at 1 p.m. and the action will finish up at 3 p.m. with Covington playing Fountain Central.
