WATSEKA — The Westville baseball team scored six runs in the top of the first and went on to beat Watseka 11-1 in six innings on Thursday.
Easton Barney had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan McMasters had three hits and one RBI, winning pitcher Landon Haurez and Matthew Darling each had one RBI, Cade Schaumburg had two hits and Zach Russell had three hits.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Watseka
Westville 11, Watseka 1
Westville`600`113`— `11 `12` 0
Watseka`100`000`—`1`5`3
WP — Landon Haurez. LP — Bowling. Two or more hits — Westville: Ethan McMasters 3, Zach Russell 3, Drew Wichtowski, Cade Schaumburg, Easton Barney Watseka: Morris. 2B — Westville: Barney, Wichtowski, Schaumburg. 3B — Watseka: Morris. RBIs — Westville: Barney 3, Wichtowski 2, McMasters, Matthew Darling, Haurez Watseka: Ketchum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.