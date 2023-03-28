VILLA GROVE — The Westville baseball team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings and went on to a 13-1, six-inning win over Villa Grove on Tuesday.
Ethan McMasters had three hits with a home run and five RBIs, Jonah Smith had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Zach Russell and Cade Schaumburg each had two RBIs and Easton Barney and Kamden Maddox each had one RBI.
Russell had four strikeouts in three innings to get the win for the Tigers, who will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Villa Grove
Westville 13, Villa Grove 1
Westville`225`004`— `4 `8` 1
Villa Grove`000`010`—`1`4`1
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Knierim. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters 3, Matthew Darling, Jonah Smith. 2B — W: McMasters 2, Russell, Smith. HR — W: McMasters. RBIs — W: McMasters 5, Smith 2, Schaumburg 2, Easton Barney, Kamden Maddox VG: Knierim.
