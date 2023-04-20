CLINTON, Ind. — The Westville baseball team had 15 hits as the Tigers beat South Vermillion 13-3 on Thursday.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Westville, while Matthew Darling had two hits and two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg had three hits and a RBI, Jace Smith had two RBIs, Kamden Maddox had a RBI, Landon Haurez had three hits and Easton Barney had two hits.
The Tigers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
Westville 13, South Vermillion 3
Westville`100`261`3`— `13 `15` 4
S. Vermillion`100`100`1`—`3`5`5
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Smith. Two or more hits — W: Landon Haurez 3, Cade Schaumburg 3, Drew Wichtowski, Easton Barney, Matthew Darling SV: Straw 3. 2B — W: Haurez, Wichtowski, Schaumburg SV: Smith, Straw. 3B — SV: Terry. HR — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Jace Smith 2, Darling, Wichtowski 2, Schaumburg, Kamden Maddox SV: Straw 2, Wallace.
