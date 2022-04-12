WESTVILLE — Down 1-0 after two innings, the Westville baseball team poured on the offense to get a 11-1 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Landon Haurez had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Luke Johnson and Gage Lange each had one RBI.
The Tigers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1
PBL`100`00`— `1 `6` 4
Westville`002`45`—`11`8`2
WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Stiner. Two or more hits — PBL: Snelling W: Landon Haurez, Drew Wichtowski. 2B — W: Haurez, Luke Johnson. 3B — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Haurez 3, Wichtowski, Johnson, Gage Lange.
