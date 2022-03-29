Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.