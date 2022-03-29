WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team had 16 hits in a 14-0 five-inning win over Villa Grove on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had two hits and two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two RBIS, Landon Haurez and Luke Johnson each had three hits and one RBI, Kamden Maddox had two hits and a RBI and Zach Russel, Gage Lange and Bryce Burnett each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 14, Villa Grove 0
Villa Grove`000`00`— `0 `2` 2
Westville`433`4x`—`12`15`0
WP —Kamden Maddox. LP — Bender. Two or more hits — W: Landon Huarez 3, Luke Johnson 3, Maddox, Ethan McMasters, Drew Wichtowski. 2B — W: Cade Schaumburg 3B — W: Johnson, Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Wichtowski 3, McMasters 2, Jonah Smith 2, Haurez, Bryce Burnett, Gage Lange, Maddox, Johnson, Russell
