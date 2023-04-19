KANSAS — The Westville baseball team had 11 hits as they beat Tri-County 14-0 on Tuesday.
Kamden Maddox had a home run with four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had three hits with a home run and three RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and three RBIs, Landon Haurez had two hits and a RBI and Cade Schaumburg and Matthew Darling each had one RBI.
The Tigers will play South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Kansas
Westville 14, Tri-County 0
Westville`300`065`— `14 `11` 0
Tri-County`000`000`—`0`5`4
WP — Landon Haurez. LP — Brown. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters 3, Zach Russell, Haurez TC: Ehlers, Logan. 2B — W: McMasters. Haurez TC: Logan. 3B — W: McMasters. HR — W: McMasters, Kamden Maddox. RBIs — W: Maddox 4, McMasters 3, Russell 3, Haurez, Cade Schaumburg, Matthew Darling.
