WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored seven runs in the first and nine in the second to give the Tigers a 16-0 win over North Vermillion in four innings on Thursday.
Ethan McMasters, Easton Barney and Kamden Maddox each had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had two hits and two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two RBIs and Drew Wichtowski, Matthew Darling and Jace Smith each had one RBI.
Zach Russell had seven strikeouts on the mound and gave up only three hits for Westville, who will face Oakwood on Friday.
Aidan Hinchee had a double for the Falcons, while Brody Rice and Noah Scott each had a hit.
North Vermillion will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 16, North Vermillion 0
N. Vermillion`000`0`— `0 `3` 6
Westville`790`x`—`16`11`0
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — W: Landon Haurez, Ethan McMasters, Easton Barney, Kamden Maddox. 2B — NV: Aidan Hinchee W: Drew Wichtowski, Jonah Smith, Maddox. RBIs — W: McMasters 3, Barney 3, Maddox 3, Haurez 2, Jonah Smith 2, Wichtowski, Matthew Darling, Jace Smith.
