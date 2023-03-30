WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored 10 runs in the fourth inning as the Tigers went on to a 13-0 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Landon Haurez had six strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two hits. He also had four RBIs at the plate. Cade Schaumburg had three RBIs, while Kamden Maddox had two hits and two RBIs, Ethan McMasters had two hits and a RBI, Easton Barney and Matthew Darling each had one RBI and Drew Wichtowski had two hits.
The Tigers will play Hoopeston Area on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
GCMS`000`00`— `0 `2` 1
Westville`003`(10)x`—`13`10`1
WP — Landon Haurez. LP — Fanson. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters, Drew Wichtowski, Kamden Maddox. 2B — W: Haurez, McMasters. RBIs — W: Haurez 4, Schaumburg 3, Maddox 2, Easton Barney, Matthew Darling, McMasters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.