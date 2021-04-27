MARSHALL — The Westville baseball team had six hits but could not get any runs as they lost to Marshall 10-0 on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits with double for Westville, while Ethan McMasters had a double.
PREP BASEBALL
At Marshall
Marshall 10, Westville 0
Westville`000`000`—`0`6`5
Marshall`022`105`—`10`9`0
WP — T. Floyd. LP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski M: T. Floyd, Kirkwood. 2B — W: Ethan McMasters, Wichtowski M: Medsker, Healey. 3B — M: Kirkwood. RBIs — M:Kirkwood 3, G. Floyd 2, T. Floyd, Medsker, Brown, Healey.
