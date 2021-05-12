Westville logo

PARIS — The Westville baseball team had a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Paris scored three in the bottom of the inning and would go on to a 7-2 win on Tuesday.

Bryce Burnett and Landen Haurez each had a RBI for Westville.

PREP BASEBALL

At Paris

Paris 7, Westville 2

Westville`200`000`0`—`2`3`2

Paris`301`003`x`—`7`8`0

WP — Chance Lehman. LP — Landen Haurez. Two or more hits — P: Bryan Kohlmeyer 3. 2B — W: Ethan McMasters P: Kohlmeyer. 3B — P: JT Johnson. RBIs — W: Haurez, Bryce Burnett P: Johnson 2, Kohlmeyer 2, Zach Farnham, Hunter Cash.

