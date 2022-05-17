Westville logo

WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team had five hits, but could not get any offense as the Tigers lost to Champaign Central 5-0.

Landon Haurez had two hits for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had three strikeouts in the loss.

Westville will start Class 2A regional play on Thursday against Monticello.

PREP BASEBALL

At Westville

Champaign Central 5, Westville 0

Central`021`101`0`— `5 `12` 1

Westville`000`000`0`—`0`5`3

WP — Bartlett. LP — McMasters Two or more hits — C: Hobbs 3, Munroe, Cekander W: Landon Haurez. 2B — C: Hall, Hobbs. HR — C: Munroe. RBIs — C: Cekander 2, Hobbs, Munroe.

