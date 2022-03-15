TUSCOLA — Down 8-0 after four innings, the Westville baseball team fought hard, but fell short on Tuesday in a 10-9 loss to Tuscola.
Drew Wichtowski had two hits and four RBIs for Westville, while Landon Haurez had three hits and two RBIs and Bryce Burnett and Gage Lange each had one RBI.
Westville is 1-1 and will face LeRoy on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Tuscola
Tuscola 10, Westville 9
Westville`000`034`2`— `9 `12`2
Tuscola`042`220`x`—`10`7`2
WP — Pierce. LP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — W: Landon Haurez 3, Drew Wichtowski T: Armstrong, Shinn. 2B — W: Bryce Burnett, Wichtowski, Haurez T: Baer, Musgrove, Shinn. HR — W: Shinn. RBIs — W: Wichtowski 4, Haurez 2, Burnett, Gage Lange T: Musgrove 3, Armstrong 3, Shinn, Gaines.
Records — Westville 1-1 overall
