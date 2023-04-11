New Westvillelogo

PAXTON — Down 3-2 in the sixth, Westville scored four runs and held on to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-6 on Tuesday.

Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell each had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had an RBI.

The Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.

PREP BASEBALL

At Westville

Westville 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Westville`100`104`1`— `7 `6` 2

PBL`200`012`1`—`6`8`5

WP — Landon Haurez LP — Johnson. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters, Zach Russell. 2B — W: McMasters. RBIs — W: McMasters, Russell, Haurez PBL: Cosgrove 2, Johnson, Ager, Uden.

