PAXTON — Down 3-2 in the sixth, Westville scored four runs and held on to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-6 on Tuesday.
Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell each had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had an RBI.
The Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Westville`100`104`1`— `7 `6` 2
PBL`200`012`1`—`6`8`5
WP — Landon Haurez LP — Johnson. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters, Zach Russell. 2B — W: McMasters. RBIs — W: McMasters, Russell, Haurez PBL: Cosgrove 2, Johnson, Ager, Uden.
