MONTICELLO — The Westville baseball team took to the road on Friday to play Monticello and would fall 7-4.
Luke Johnson had two RBIs for the Tigers, while Drew Wichtowski had three hits and a RBI, Zach Russell had one RBI and Landon Haurez had two hits.
The Tigers will play Blue Ridge on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Monticello
Monticello 7, Westville 4
Westville`010`200`1`— `4 `9` 4
Monticello`002`113`x`—`7`8`0
WP — Long. LP — Kamden Maddox. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski 3, Landon Haurez 2B — W: Gage Lange, Haurez M: Lienhart. 3B — W: Wichtowski. M: Sprinkle. RBIs — W: Luke Johnson 2, Zach Russell, Wichtowski M: Lienhart, Sprinkle, Craft, Swartz.
