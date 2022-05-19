Westville logo

TOLONO — The Westville baseball team's season ended on Thursday in an 14-3 loss to Monticello in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.

Drew Wichtowski had both of the hits for the Tigers with one RBI and two runs scored. Zach Russell scored the other run.

PREP BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A regional

At Tolono 

Monticello 14, Westville 3

Westville`100`20`— `3 `2` 4

Monticello`254`3x`—`14`13`0

WP — Teschke. LP — Ethan McMasters. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski M: Linehart, Foran, Sprinkle, Trusner, Vance. 2B — W: Wichtowski M: Swartz. Foran, Teschke, Sprinkle, Vance, Buckalew. HR — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Wichtowski M: Vance 4, Foran 2, Sprinkle 2, Trusner 2, Buckalew 2, Swartz.

