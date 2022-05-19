TOLONO — The Westville baseball team's season ended on Thursday in an 14-3 loss to Monticello in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Drew Wichtowski had both of the hits for the Tigers with one RBI and two runs scored. Zach Russell scored the other run.
PREP BASEBALL
IHSA Class 2A regional
At Tolono
Monticello 14, Westville 3
Westville`100`20`— `3 `2` 4
Monticello`254`3x`—`14`13`0
WP — Teschke. LP — Ethan McMasters. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski M: Linehart, Foran, Sprinkle, Trusner, Vance. 2B — W: Wichtowski M: Swartz. Foran, Teschke, Sprinkle, Vance, Buckalew. HR — W: Wichtowski. RBIs — W: Wichtowski M: Vance 4, Foran 2, Sprinkle 2, Trusner 2, Buckalew 2, Swartz.
