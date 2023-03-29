New Westvillelogo

MAROA — The Westville baseball team saw itself down 7-0 after four innings and could not recover in a 7-2 loss to Maroa-Forsyth on Wednesday.

Kamden Maddox had two hits with a double and a RBI for Westville, while Easton Barney and Zach Russell each had one hit.

The Tigers will try to regroup on Thursday against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

PREP BASEBALL

At Maroa

Maroa-Forsyth 7, Westville 2

Westville`000`011`0`— `2 `4` 1

M-F`101`811`x`—`12`15`0

WP — Reid. LP — Ethan McMasters. Two or more hits — W: Kamden Maddox MF: Maurer. 2B — W: Maddox MF: Mauer. 3B — MF: Foster. RBIs — W: Maddox MF: Mauer 2, Munjoy 2, Williams, Foster, Blunck.

