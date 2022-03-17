CHARLESTON — The Westville baseball team found themselves down 6-0 after two innings and could not recover on Thursday in a 12-2 loss to Charleston.
Cade Schaumburg and Bryce Burnett each had one RBI for the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox took the loss and Ethan McMasters had five strikeouts in relief.
The Tigers will face LeRoy on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Charleston
Charleston 12, Westville 2
Westville`002`00`— `2 `4` 2
Charleston`330`42`—`12`12`0
WP — Woodley. LP — Kamden Maddox. Two or more hits — C: Vanatta, Patterson, Woodley, Hess. 2B — W: Bryce Burnett C: Patterson, Woodley. HR — C: Hess, Applegate. RBIs — W: Burnett, Cade Schaumburg C: Woodley 2, Applegate 2, Hess 2, Vanatta, Pankey, Patterson, Sipes.
