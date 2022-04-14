WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team could not keep up with Champaign Centennial in a 19-6 loss on Thursday.
Jonah Smith had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Luke Johnson had two and Cade Schaumburg had one.
The Tigers will face Iroquois West on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Champaign Centennial 19, Westville 6
Centennial`602`704`0`— `19 `18` 1
Westville`401`010`x`—`6`7`6
WP — Schmitt. LP — Landon Haurez. Two or more hits — CC: Easter 3, Gladney 3, Stonecipher, Coleman, Simmons, Barnhart. 2B — CC: Easter 3, Simmons, Gladney, Barnhart W: Haurez, Jonah Smith, Cade Schaumburg, Luke Johnson. 3B — CC: Barnhart. W: Drew Wichtowski. HR — CC: Stonecipher. RBIs — CC: Easter 3, Simmons 3, Stonecipher 2, Gladney 2, Ross, Doyle W: Smith 3, Johnson 2, Schaumburg.
