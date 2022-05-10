WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and went on to a five-inning 11-1 win on Tuesday.
Kamden Maddox had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had three RBIs, Gage Lange had two hits and a RBI, Ethan McMasters had a solo home run, Bryce Burnett had a RBI and Landon Haurez had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 11, Watseka 1
Watseka`010`00`— `1 `3` 2
Westville`621`11`—`11`10`0
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Stevens. Two or more hits — Wat: Berry Wes: Landon Haurez, Gage Lange, Kamden Maddox. 2B — Wat: Berry. Wes: Lange, Cade Schaumburg. 3B — Wat: Berry. Wes: Lange. HR — Wes: Ethan McMasters, Lange. RBIs — Wat: Hodolitz Wes: Schaumburg 3, Maddox 3, McMasters, Lange, Bryce Burnett.
