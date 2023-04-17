WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored in four straight innings on Saturday and were able to beat Danville 13-2.
Drew Wichtowski had two home runs and four RBIs for the Tigers, while Ethan McMasters had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Matthew Darling had two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Zach Russell had a RBI.
Jonathan Ireland had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Cameron Feuerborn and Payton Young each had two hits.
The Vikings will play Peoria Richwoods on Saturday, while the Tigers will take on Iroquois West on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Westville 13, Danville 2
Danville`200`00`— `2 `7` 2
Westville`513`4x`—`13`9`0
WP — Zach Russell. LP — Jayden Gray. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Payton Young W: Ethan McMasters, Drew Wichtowski, Jonah Smith. 2B — D: Young, Feuerborn. HR — W: Wichtowski 2, McMasters. RBIs — D: Jonathan Ireland W: Wichtowski 4, McMasters 3, Matthew Darling 2, Smith, Russell.
