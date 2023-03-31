DANVILLE — Scoring runs had been a problem this season for the Danville Vikings.
In their first four games, the Vikings had been shutout twice and they were averaging just 2.3 runs per game.
That was definitely part of the reason that Danville had lost its first four games.
“We’ve been struggling, we haven’t been swinging the bats,’’ said Danville coach Michael Dokey. “We had them do a lot of hitting in the cage this week, because you can’t score if you don’t hit.’’
Things didn’t look real good on Thursday at Danville Stadium when the visiting Salt Fork Storm scored three times in the first inning.
“That’s not shocking to give up run in the first inning,’’ Dokey said. “I don’t know what it is, but we always seem to give up runs in the first inning.’’
But, something was different this time around for the Vikings. They responded with five runs in the bottom of the first and they scored two more in the sixth to claim their first victory of the season with a 7-6 triumph over the Storm.
“This was a very important win because they should have confidence knowing they can do it,’’ Dokey said. “That is a very good team over there and we know that. So beating them today should help us going forward.’’
While the mood in the Danville dugout was very high on Thursday, the same couldn’t be said for Salt Fork, which falls to 4-2.
“It was not a great day for us,’’ said Salt Fork coach Jason Woodworth. “We didn’t play well in phase of the game. We were bad from the minute we stepped off the bus until the game ended.’’
The Storm, which did score three times in the first inning and added two more in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5, was never able to get control of the contest.
“I really wasn’t happy before the game, but I thought when we scored three times in our first at-bat that we were going to be okay,’’ Woodworth said. “But then we made a couple of errors, kicking the ball around the field and we didn’t hit the rest of the days. That’s how you get yourself beat.’’
Even after its five-run first inning, Danville needed two runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.
Randle Allen got things started with a walk and Cam Feuerborn delivered an RBI double to put the Vikings ahead for good.
“After scoring in the first inning, we put it on cruise control and you can’t do that in baseball,’’ Dokey said. “We had to get the bats on the ball and make things happen. With the speed we’ve got, a walk with some of these guys can turn into a double, and that’s kind of what happened.
“I’m really pleased that our guys kept talking in the dugout. They are starting to focus and lock in on some of the key aspects of the game.’’
Woodworth admits that Thursday’s loss can be a lesson for the Storm.
“This is one of those games where you can go one of two ways,’’ he said. “We can learn from it, get better and work harder. Or you can let it sink you down. I’m hoping with the senior leaders that we have on this team, that we can learn from this and get better.’’
Jaydon Gray was the winning pitcher for the Vikings, while Feuerborn came in the seventh to get the final out and the save. Zach Spender and Jake Garrison each had a pair of RBIs for the Vikings, while Allen had two of his team’s 10 hits.
Pedro Rangel and Hayden Chew each had a pair of hits for the Storm, while Blake Norton had two RBIs.
