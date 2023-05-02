DANVILLE — Good things can happen when the ball is put into play.
That’s been the message from Danville baseball coach Michael Dokey all spring to his Vikings.
On Saturday, his message came to fruition with a 15-5 victory over Peoria High in a Big 12 Conference contest at Danville Stadium.
“I have been preaching to them to put the ball in play and make our opponents make the plays,’’ Dokey said. “With the speed we have on this team, we can put so much pressure on our opponents just by putting the ball into play.’’
Leading the offensive attack for the Vikings (3-13 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) was senior shortstop Cameron Feurborn, who went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
“We came out swinging today,’’ said Feurborn, who had two singles, a double and a triple. “The key was just swinging early and not letting the umpire make the calls for you.
“You have to do it yourself.’’
That’s aggressive approach definitely paid off as Danville recorded nine stolen bases in the contest and the Vikings forced the Lions (1-10 overall, 0-8 in the Big 12) into 14 defensive errors.
“We have been taking too many pitches and leaving the call in the hands of the umpire,’’ Dokey said. “And when the call goes against us, we get upset with the umpire but there is no one to blame but the person that looks back at you in the mirror.
“We just need to be more aggressive at the plate. Any time, we get on base with our speed it can easily turn into a double and we can turn that into a run.’’
Dokey is hopeful that all of the players on the Danville roster emulate Feurborn.
“He led off that fifth inning with a bunt single, stole second and scored on one of their errors,’’ Dokey said. “He is a real student of the game. He studies the game and knows what it takes.
“He is just simply a ballplayer.’’
Dokey added that Feurborn is working out nearly every morning.
“He is putting forth the effort to play at the next level,’’ he said. “He has done that every year since I started coaching him at North Ridge.
“He loves the game and respects the game.’’
Getting an early lead is nothing new for the Vikings, as they had 5-run first innings against Salt Fork and Covington earlier this season.
But this time around, Danville added three runs in the second, three more in the fourth, a single run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
“Usually, we get a big lead and we just stop, because we think it’s enough, but it’s never enough,’’ said Feurborn, noting the team’s first conference victory shows improvement. “I think we should have been playing like this all year.’’
Danville senior right-hander Jonathan Ireland, who was staked to the 5-0 lead, got into trouble in the second inning with a pair of walks and hitting another batter.
Peoria High would score three earned runs and the Lions would pull within 8-4 in the third with another walk and the only hit that Ireland surrendered.
“I was really hoping that Jonathan was going to be able to get us through this game,’’ Dokey said. “Unfortunately, he couldn’t find the zone, so we had to make a change.’’
Jayden Gray got the win for the Vikings, allowing just 1 run on 1 hit over 3.1 innings as he struck out seven.
“Jayden only threw 51 pitches, so we might be able to bring him back next week,’’ said Dokey as Danville have games against Bloomington on Tuesday and Thursday.
The game with the Purple Raiders on Tuesday is set for a 4:30 p.m. start at Danville Stadium.
In addition to getting the win, Gray also had a pair of hits for the Vikings as did Randle Allen.
