WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team saw themselves down 15-1 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The Tigers scored 11 runs but ran out of time in a 15-12 defeat to Unity.
Ethan McMasters had a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schuamburg had three hits and three RBIs, Landon Haurez had two hits and two RBIs, Drew Wichtowski had two RBIs and Matthew Darling had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Westville
Unity 15, Westville 12
Unity`093`30`— `15 `10` 0
Westville`010`65`—`12`10`3
WP — Cunningham. LP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — U: Suding, Langendorf W: Ethan McMasters, Zach Russell, Drew Wichtowski, Matthew Darling. 2B — U: Langendorf, Remole W: Easton Barney, Schumburg. 3B — U: Suding. HR — W: McMasters. RBIs — U: Suding 3, Langendorf 3, Porter 2, Remole 2, Moore, Bailey, Hoggard W: McMasters 4, Schaumburg 3, Landon Haurez 2, Wichtowski 2, Darling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.