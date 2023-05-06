WESTVILLE — Oakwood senior Travis Tiernan obviously didn’t hear the scouting report from assistant coach Blake Frazier on Westville reliever Kamden Maddux.
Thankfully for the Comets, it didn’t matter.
Tiernan blasted a two-out solo homer to left in the seventh inning that propelled the Comets to a 4-3 victory over the Tigers and into sole possession of first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
“I didn’t even know that Maddux pitched for them,’’ said Tiernan, who was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. “I had no clue what he was going to throw.’’
So, how did the senior approach that at-bat in the seventh inning?
“I just went up there with a clear mind,’’ he said. “And took my best hack at a pitch up, and out over the plate.’’
Oakwood head coach Ryan McFarland chuckled when asked about Tiernan not having a scouting report on Maddux.
“Coach Frazier did a real nice job of scouting them against St. Joseph-Ogden and saw Maddux throw about 80 percent curve balls,’’ McFarland said. “I guess Travis didn’t hear that scouting report.’’
Tiernan came into this week without a home run on the season. He hit a game-tying grand slam on Thursday in the win over St. Thomas More (9-7) and then his game-winner on Friday.
“It’s amazing and it feels unreal right now,’’ Tiernan said. “To hit my first two homers on the season in back-to-back games and to have it be the game-winner today is nearly impossible to believe.’’
Westville coach Joe Brazas said it was just a big hit by the senior.
“This is a tough one to swallow, but give them all the credit,’’ he said. “Maddux just got a ball up a little too much and it just made it over the fence.’’
Not only did Tiernan provided the game-winning run with his homer, he also pitched three scoreless innings in relief of senior Dalton Hobick to earn the victory.
His defense made a couple of big plays behind him, including the game-ending double play to preserve the victory.
“We told them before the game that this was going to be a back-and-forth contest,’’ said McFarland, as the team exchanged the lead three times. “The key was riding the highs as long as possible and to get out of the lows as quickly as possible.
“We just didn’t panic. We have had games this season where we panicked and things didn’t turn out well. I think we learned from them and it proved to be the difference.’’
Tiernan said the Comets were extremely confident coming into the matchup.
“This is a game that we were looking forward to all week,’’ he said. “I think getting that come-from-behind victory (Thursday) over St. Thomas More gave us a lot of momentum.
“We knew whoever won this game was probably going to win the conference title.’’
The Comets (20-6-1 overall, 10-0 in the VVC) have secure at least a share of the league title with Friday’s win and they came claim the outright title with a win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Monday.
The Tigers (22-3 overall and 9-1 in the VVC) had their opportunities on Friday as they left five runners in scoring position in the first four innings.
“It was a hard fight, but we just didn’t get a timely hit when we needed it,’’ Brazas said. “I thought we were in really good shape in the seventh when Drew (Wichtowski) led off with a single, but give Tiernan credit, he got a strikeout and a double-play ball to end the game.’’
Oakwood senior Dalton Hobick went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two runs scored in the contest, while Wichtowski led the Westville offense going 2-for-2.
These two teams will meet again in the regional semifinals on May 18.
