BISMARCK — First and foremost, Oakwood senior Travis Tiernan struck out 10 in six innings as the Comets won their Vermilion Valley Conference baseball opener 4-1 over the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils on Monday afternoon.
But, there was an another part of the story.
Both Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin wore special jerseys on Monday. The Comets wore red and the Blue Devils wore blue, there was a special logo on the front “TB” and on the back there was “#4TB3”. The two teams were honoring Covington middle school student Terry Badger III, who committed suicide on March 6 after an apparent bullying situation.
“I’m glad I was able to get the win today for Terry. What happened to him was a very bad situation,’’ said Tiernan, whose father Tony Tiernan, got the uniforms for today’s game as he coached Terry Badger III during the summer. “I feel like Terry was a lot like me. He loved to hit dingers, and honestly, we all love to hit dingers.
“We just to recognize him today and I’m sure he loved looking down and see us playing the game that we all love.’’
While Tiernan didn’t hit a dinger on Monday, his pitching performance was nearly as good as any long ball. The right-handed allowed just four singles and one unearned run in six innings as he struck out 10 and walked only two.
“I feel like it could have been better, but that was the best that I could do,’’ Tiernan said. “I pitched well and we got the win.
“I limited the walks, which is always important, and I got more strikeouts.’’
The only inning that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin seemingly got to Tiernan was in the bottom of the fourth.
The Blue Devils, who were trailing 3-0, got the frame started with Tuff Elson reaching on a error and Amani Stanford following with a single. Owen Miller followed with a grounder to short. Elson beat the throw to third, but he tried to score and was thrown out at the plate for the first out.
After a one out walk loaded the bases, Tiernan struck out Karson Stevenson, the losing pitcher for the Blue Devils, for the second out. BHRA finally got a run across on a two-out infield single by Enrique Rangel but Tiernan got out of the inning when Jordan Johnson popped out.
“Travis knew exactly what we needed — strikes,’’ Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. “He worked himself out of that jam in the fourth because he was mentally tough enough. That is the part where he has gotten better this season.
“As a senior, he has grown up and handled situations like that.’’
BHRA coach Michael Grant, who was filling in for head coach Mark Dodd, who is in St. Louis for the Major League debut of his son, Dylan Dodd, admitted it’s tough to beat a pitcher like Tiernan.
“It seemed like he made the right pitches when they needed him to,’’ Grant said. “Oakwood is a tough team to beat with Tiernan on the mound.
“We needed to do a better job of limiting our strikeouts. Against a pitcher like him, you need to put the ball in play, hopefully on the ground, and make their defense make some plays behind him.’’
Tiernan’s fourth-inning escape was also aided by his team’s offense in the top half of the inning.
Oakwood (6-2-1 overall, 1-0 in the VVC) scored three times.
Bryson Marcinko got the frame started with an infield single, followed by a steal of second. Senior Dalton Hobick delivered the go-ahead single to center, bringing home Marcinko, and Hobick took advantage of an over-aggressive Blue Devil defense advancing to third on the throw to the plate. Hobick would score the second run on a single to center by Matthew Miller.
Bryson Myers added a run-scoring single to right to make it 3-0 for Oakwood. That was all the offense that Tiernan and Hobick, who got the final three outs, would need.
“Karson (Stevenson) didn’t have any walks, but they did a good job of hitting the ball against him,’’ Grant said. “They earned everything they got.’’
Both coaches were very pleased to be a part of a special game on Monday honoring Terry Badger III.
“Red isn’t our school color, but red and blue were the colors of his summer-ball team, so it was for a good cause that we wore red today,’’ McFarland said. “Our kids were wearing them today in school and they had kids asking them about them. We told everyone in school that we were raising awareness about bullying and they though this was a cool idea.
“If we raised just a little bit of awareness today. We did our job.’’
Grant added, “as a teacher, this is something that we are concerned about every day. I think it was good for our kids to hear about it from someone like Mr. Tiernan. It’s a very sad story and hopefully, we can keep it from happening to another young man or young woman.’’
