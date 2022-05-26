LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After finishing a few innings at Delphi High School on Wednesday, the Seeger and Fountain Central baseball teams finished their sectional game at Loeb Stadium.
The Patriots would not make the restart go that long as they would beat the Mustangs 19-6 in five innings.
Jace Ware had two hits with a home run and six RBIs for Seeger, while Nick Turner had three hits and five RBIs, Noah Stephen had four hits and three RBIs, Drew Holland had three hits and two RBIs, Cale Edwards had one RBI, Peyton Reynolds had three hits and Christian Holland and Luke Plumier each had two hits.
Owen Acton had two hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Luke Foxworthy and Brayden Prickett each had one RBI and Zach Guerin had two hits.
The Patriots will now play in semifinal action, which will now take place on Monday. Seeger will play Western Boone at 1 p.m. EDT. If the Patriots win, they will play either Delphi or Clinton Prairie in the title game at 6 p.m.
Also, in Class 1A, North Vermillion's sectional game with Riverton Parke at Lafayette was postponed until Friday at 5 p.m. EDT. If the Falcons win, they will face either Attica or Lafayette Central Catholic in semifinal on Monday at 11 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
At Lafayette, Ind.
IHSAA sectional
Seeger 19, Fountain Central 6
Seeger`323`38`— `19 `21` 1
F. Central`230`01`—`6`8`3
WP — Jace Ware. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 4, Nick Turner 3, Drew Holland 3, Peyton Reynolds, Ware, Christian Holland, Luke Pluimer FC: Owen Acton, Zach Guerin. 2B — S: Drew Holland, Pluimer, Reynolds, Stephen, Turner, Ware FC: Acton, Luke Foxworthy. 3B — S: Stephen. FC: Acton. HR — S: Ware. RBIs — S: Ware 6, Turner 5, Stephen 3, Drew Holland 2, Caleb Edwards FC: Acton 2, Foxworthy, Brayden Prickett.
