WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on for a 16-3 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Peyton Reynolds had four RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three hits and three RBIs, Jace Ware had three RBIs, Caleb Edwards had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Turner, Drew Holland and Matt Taylor each had one RBI.
Travis Tiernan had two RBIs for the Comets, while Matthew Miller had two hits.
Oakwood will play Salt Fork on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 16, Oakwood 3
Oakwood`300`00`— `3 `4` 6
Seeger`(10)03`3x`—`16`10`1
WP — Luke Pluimer. LP — Jackson Dudley. Two or more hits — O: Matthew Miller S: Noah Stephen 3, Landon Walker 3, Caleb Edwards. 2B — O: Dalton Hobick, Miller, Travis Tiernan S: Peyton Reynolds. RBIs — O: Tiernan 2 S: Reynolds 4, Stephen 3, Jace Ware 3, Edwards 2, Nick Turner, Drew Holland, Matt Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.