WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team scored in all innings except the first in a 11-2 win over Covington on Thursday.
Luke Pluimer had a triple and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Chris Moody had two RBIs, Payton Reynolds and Landon Walker each had one RBI and Dylan Walters had two hits.
Tanner Schaeffer and Landon Hardy each had one RBI for the Trojans, while Gage Pearman and Shea Springer each had two hits.
Seeger will play Parke Heritage on Saturday, while Covington will take on Riverton Parke on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 11, Covington 2
Covington`000`002`0`— `2 `7` 5
Seeger`011`153`x`—`11`6`1
WP — Jace Ware. LP — Kyven Fye. Two or more hits — C: Gage Pearman, Shea Springer S: Dylan Walters. 2B — C: Fye, Cian Moore, Tanner Schaeffer. 3B — S: Luke Plumier. RBIs — C: Schaeffer, Landon Hardy S: Pluimer 3, Chris Moody 2, Peyton Reynolds, Landon Walker.
