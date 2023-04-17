MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team cruised to a 13-2 win in its first game with Riverton Parke on Saturday but lost 11-9 in the final game.
Noah Stephen had four RBIs for the Patriots in the first game, while Caleb Edwards had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Peyton Reynolds and Landon Walker each had two RBIs, Gatlin Swaney had two hits and a RBI and Dylan Walters added a RBI.
In the second game, the Patriots were down 11-1, but rallied late. Walker had two RBIs, while Christian Holland had three hits and a RBI and Jace Ware, Stephen and Xavier Lang each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Montezuma, Ind.
Game 1
Seeger 13, Riverton Parke 2
Seeger`004`414`— `13 `12` 1
R. Parke`100`010`—`2`5`2
WP — Luke Plumier LP — Kyle Price. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards, Christian Holland, Gatlin Swaney. 2B — S: Holland 2, Edwards, Dylan Walters, Swaney, Jace Ware, Landon Walker, Noah Stephen. HR — S: Edwards. RBIs — S: Stephen 4, Edwards 2, Peyton Reynolds 2, Walker 2, Swaney, Walters RP: Ashton Lowry, Derron Hazzard.
Game 2
Riverton Parke 11, Seeger 9
R. Parke`124`400`0`— `11 `15` 3
Seeger`100`053`0`—`9`12`7
WP — AJ Goff. LP — Jace Ware. Two or more hits — RP: Brandon Todd 3, Ashton Lowry 3, Charlie Belcher, Collett Sanders S: Caleb Edwards 3, Christian Holland 3. 2B — RP: Todd, Lowry S: Edwards, Chris Moody, Holland, Ware, Landon Walker, Peyton Reynolds, Xavier Lang. RBIs — RP: Todd 4, Sanders 2, Kyle Price, Goff S: Walker 2, Holland, Ware, Noah Stephen, Lang.
