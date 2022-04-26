CHALMERS, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 18 hits as they beat Frontier 24-1 in five innings.
Drew Holland had four hits and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Jace Ware had four RBIs, Matt Taylor had three hits and three RBIs, Noah Stephen had two hits and three RBIs, Christian Holland and Nick Turner each had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and a RBI and Peyton Reynolds had a RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Chalmers, Ind.
Seeger 24, Frontier 1
Seeger`411`(11)7`— `24 `18` 1
Frontier`000`01`—`1`5`4
WP — Caleb Edwards. LP — Brody Ault. Two or more hits — S: Drew Holland 4, Matt Taylor 3, Edwards 3, Jace Ware, Noah Stephen F: Eli Mathew. 2B — S: Edwards, Drew Holland, Landon Walker, Ware. RBIs — S: Drew Holland 5, Ware 4, Stephen 3, Taylor 3, Nick Turner 2, Christian Holland 2, Edwards, Peyton Reynolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.