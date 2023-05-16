WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 14 hits and a 13-run fourth inning in a 18-1 win over Attica in five innings on Tuesday.
Dylan Walters had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Gatlin Swaney had three RBIs, Luke Pluimer had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards and Jace Ware each had three hits and an RBI, Landon Walker had two hits and a RBI and Christian Holland and Noah Stephen each had one RBI.
The Patriots will travel to Twin Lakes on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 18, Attica 1
Attica`000`01`— `1 `0` 2
Seeger`500`(13)x`—`18`14`1
WP — Seth Miller. LP — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards 3, Jace Ware 3, Dylan Walters, Landon Walker. 2B — S: Ware 2, Stephen, Luke Pluimer, Walters, Edwards. RBIs — A: Tristen Miller S: Walters 3, Gaitlin Swaney 3, Pluimer 2, Edwards, Ware, Walker, Christian Holland, Noah Stephen.
