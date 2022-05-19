WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 16 hits as it beat Attica 24-1 on Thursday.
Noah Stephen had three hits with five RBIs for the Patriots, while Jace Ware had two hits and four RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and three RBIs, Peyton Reynolds had three RBIs, Landon Walker had two hits and two RBIs, Gatlin Copas had two RBIs, Nick Turner had two hits and a RBI and Hunter Albertson, Shawn Grady and Case Garriott each had one RBI.
Seeger will play Fountain Central on Wednesday in sectional action.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 24, Attica 1
Attica`010`00`— `1 `3` 2
Seeger`397`5x`—`24`16`0
WP — Caleb Edwards. LP — Miller. Two or more hits — A: Squirek S: Edwards 3, Noah Stephen 3, Nick Turner, Jace Ware, Landon Walker. 2B — S: Stephen 2, Turner, Ware, Edwards, Peyton Reynolds, Catlin Copas, Hunter Albertson Chris Moody. HR — A: Squirek. RBIs — A: Squirek S: Stephen 5, Ware 4, Edwards 3, Reynolds 3, Copas 2, Walker 2, Shawn Grady, Case Garriott, Albertson, Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.