WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 14 hits as it beat North Vermillion 21-0 on Tuesday.
Chris Moody had two hits with a home run and five RBIs for the Patriots, who had 14 runs in the third inning, while Caleb Edwards and Peyton Reynolds each had two hits and three RBIs, Noah Stephen and Dylan Walters each had two hits and two RBIs and Landon Walker, Christian Holland, Gatlin Swaney and Hunter Albertson each had one RBI.
Andrew Botner had two hits for the Falcons.
PREP BASEBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 21, North Vermillion 0
N. Vermillion`000`00`— `0 `4` 2
Seeger`03(14)`4x`—`21`14`0
WP — Christian Holland. LP — Noah Scott. Two or more hits — NV: Andrew Botner. S: Caleb Edwards, Noah Stephen, Peyton Reynolds, Dylan Walters, Chris Moody. 2B — S: Hunter Albertson, Stephen, Landon Walker, Walters. 3B — S: Edwards 2, Holland. HR — S: Moody. RBIs — S: Moody 5, Reynolds 3, Edwards 3, Stephen 2, Walters 2, Walker, Holland, Gatlin Swaney, Albertson.
