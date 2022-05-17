ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 12 hits as they beat Attica 11-0 in five innings.
Landon Walker had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits for Seeger, while Noah Stephen and Shawn Grady each had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and one RBI, Matt Taylor had two hits and one RBI, Christian Holland, Nick Turner and Drew Holland each had one RBI and Jace Ware had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 11, Attica 0
Seeger`206`12`— `11 `12` 1
Attica`000`00`—`0`2`1
WP — Landon Walker. LP — Squirek. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards 4, Jace Ware, Matt Taylor A: Stamper. 2B — S: Noah Stephen, Nick Turner, Ware. RBIs — S: Stephen 2, Shawn Grady 2, Taylor, Turner, Christian Holland, Edwards, Drew Holland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.