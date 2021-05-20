ATTICA, Ind. — Khal Stephen had 14 strikeouts and gave up only one hit as the Seeger baseball team beat Attica 12-0 on Thursday.
Stephen also had a three-run home run for the Patriots, while Jace Ware and Nick Turner each had two RBIs, Nate Hennessey had three hits and a RBI, Drew Holland had a RBI and Nathan Smith had three hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 12, Attica 0
Seeger`112`26`—`12`13`0
Attica`000`00`—`0`1`7
WP — Khal Stephen. LP — Zach Black. Two or more hits — S: Nathan Smith 3, Nate Hennessey 3, Jace Ware. 2B — S: Hennessey, Smith, Ware, Nick Turner. HR — S: Stephen. RBIs — S: Stephen 3, Turner 2, Ware 2, Hennessey, Drew Holland.
