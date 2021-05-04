COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team rallied with five runs in the fourth inning and would hold on to a 7-5 win on Tuesday over Covington.
Nate Hennessey and Nathan Smith each had three hits and a RBI for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards had two RBIs and Khal Stephen had one RBI.
Dane Gerling, Jordan Inman and Aidan Holmes each had one RBI for Covington.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Seeger 7, Covington 5
Seeger`100`51`— `7`7`1
Covington`110`03`—`5`6`3
WP — Jace Ware. LP — Conlan Moore. Save — Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Nathan Smith 3, Nate Hennessey 2B — C: Brooks Nicely. RBIs — S: Caleb Edwards 2, Smith, Hennessey, Khal Stephen C: Dane Gerling, Jordan Inman, Aidan Holmes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.