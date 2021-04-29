CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the sixth and would go on to beat South Vermillion 8-1 on Thursday.
Cade Walker hit a grand slam for the Patriots, while Jameson Sprague, Caleb Edwards and Jace Ware each had a RBI, Nate Hennessey had three hits and Nathan Smith had two hits.
Nick Turner had six strikeouts on the mound and only gave up three hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
Seeger 8, South Vermillion 1
Seeger`100`003`4`—`8`9`1
S. Vermillion`100`000`0`—`1`3`1
WP — Nick Turner. LP — Blake Boatman. Two or more hits — S: Nate Hennessey 3, Nathan Smith, Cade Walker SV: Keegan Mackey. 2B — S: Ware SV: Boatman. HR — S: Walker (GS). RBIs — S: Walker 4, Jameson Sprague, Caleb Edwards, Ware SV: Boatman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.