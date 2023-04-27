CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on as they lost to South Vermillion 2-1 on Thursday.
Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI for the Patriots, while Caleb Edwards had two hits.
The Patriots will play Benton Central on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 2, Seeger 1
Seeger`100`000`0`— `1 `7` 2
S. Vermillion`001`100`x`—`2`4`0
WP — Parker Weir. LP —Christian Holland. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Caleb Edwards. 2B — S: Edwards, Stephen SV: Brayden Richardson. RBIs — S: Stephen SV: Dallas Coleman, Richardson.
