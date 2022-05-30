Seeger logo

DELPHI, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team battled hard in its IHSAA Class 2A sectional championship game against Delphi Community.

Down 7-1 in the fifth, the Patriots scored six runs to tie up the game. But the Oracles scored two runs in the top of the seventh and was able to get the 9-7 win on Monday.

Noah Stephen had two RBIs for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards, Nick Turner, Christian Holland and Shawn Grady each had one RBI.

Seeger was coming off a 19-0 win over Western Boone earlier on Monday in a semifinal. Chris Moody had a grand slam for Seeger, while Jace Ware had a home run with four RBIs, Landon Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Drew Holland and Matt Taylor each had two RBIs, Noah Stephen had two hits and a RBI and Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had one RBI.

PREP BASEBALL

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Championship

At Delphi, Ind.

Delphi 9, Seeger 7

Delphi`300`040`2`— `9 `8` 4

Seeger`100`060`0`—`7`6`2

WP — Smock. LP — Nick Turner. Two or more hits — D: Roth 3. 2B — D: Almager S: Turner. 3B — D: Inman. RBIs — D: Roth 4, Smock, Almager, Inman, Burton S: Noah Stephen 2, Caleb Edwards, Turner, Christian Holland, Landon Walker.

At Delphi, Ind.

Seeger 19, Western Boone 0

W. Boone`000`00`— `0 `3` 2

Seeger`375`4x`—`19`15`0

WP — Nick Turner. LP — Kopriva. Two or more hits — S: Landon Walker 3, Matt Taylor, Drew Holland, Jace Ware, Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Drew Holland, Stephen, Taylor, Walker, Ware. 3B — S: Drew Holland. HR — S: Chris Moody (GS), Walker, Ware. RBIs — S: Ware 4, Moody 4, Walker 3, Taylor 2, Drew Holland 2, Stephen, Christian Holland, Peyton Reynolds.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you