DELPHI, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team battled hard in its IHSAA Class 2A sectional championship game against Delphi Community.
Down 7-1 in the fifth, the Patriots scored six runs to tie up the game. But the Oracles scored two runs in the top of the seventh and was able to get the 9-7 win on Monday.
Noah Stephen had two RBIs for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards, Nick Turner, Christian Holland and Shawn Grady each had one RBI.
Seeger was coming off a 19-0 win over Western Boone earlier on Monday in a semifinal. Chris Moody had a grand slam for Seeger, while Jace Ware had a home run with four RBIs, Landon Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Drew Holland and Matt Taylor each had two RBIs, Noah Stephen had two hits and a RBI and Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Championship
At Delphi, Ind.
Delphi 9, Seeger 7
Delphi`300`040`2`— `9 `8` 4
Seeger`100`060`0`—`7`6`2
WP — Smock. LP — Nick Turner. Two or more hits — D: Roth 3. 2B — D: Almager S: Turner. 3B — D: Inman. RBIs — D: Roth 4, Smock, Almager, Inman, Burton S: Noah Stephen 2, Caleb Edwards, Turner, Christian Holland, Landon Walker.
At Delphi, Ind.
Seeger 19, Western Boone 0
W. Boone`000`00`— `0 `3` 2
Seeger`375`4x`—`19`15`0
WP — Nick Turner. LP — Kopriva. Two or more hits — S: Landon Walker 3, Matt Taylor, Drew Holland, Jace Ware, Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Drew Holland, Stephen, Taylor, Walker, Ware. 3B — S: Drew Holland. HR — S: Chris Moody (GS), Walker, Ware. RBIs — S: Ware 4, Moody 4, Walker 3, Taylor 2, Drew Holland 2, Stephen, Christian Holland, Peyton Reynolds.
