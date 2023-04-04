ARMSTRONG — The Seeger baseball steam scored six runs in the fifth to take the lead and held on to beat Armstrong-Potomac 8-7 on Tuesday.
Peyton Reynolds had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI, Jace Ware had two hits and a RBI and Caleb Edwards and Gatlin Copas each had one RBI.
Lane Morgan had three hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, who was leading 2-0 until the fifth and scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, while Gavin Parkerson and Nathan Rogers each had one RBI.
The Patriots will play North Montgomery on Thursday, while the Trojans will host Schlarman Academy on Wednesday.
At Armstrong
Seeger 8, Armstrong-Potomac 7
Seeger`000`062`0`— `8 `10` 5
A-P`200`002`3`—`7`7`0
WP — Luke Plumier. LP — Nathan Rogers. Two or more hits — S: Noah Stephen 3, Peyton Reynolds, Jace Ware AP: Lane Morgan 3. RBIs — S: Reynolds 3, Edwards, Ware, Stephen, Gatlin Copas AP: Morgan 2, Gavin Parkerson, Rogers.
